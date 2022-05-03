BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Has $13.14 Million Stake in 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lessened its stake in 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS – Get Rating) by 59.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 268,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 391,281 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in 51job were worth $13,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tobam increased its stake in 51job by 846.1% during the third quarter. Tobam now owns 82,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,735,000 after acquiring an additional 73,766 shares during the period. Segantii Capital Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of 51job by 2,043.6% in the fourth quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 150,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,361,000 after purchasing an additional 143,421 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in 51job by 46.4% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in 51job by 5.2% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 84,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,875,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in 51job by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 60,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,189,000 after buying an additional 9,997 shares during the period. 93.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get 51job alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:JOBS traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $60.96. The stock had a trading volume of 53,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,155,313. The company has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.48 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 3.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.98. 51job, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.19 and a twelve month high of $79.00.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on JOBS shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of 51job from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised 51job from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

About 51job (Get Rating)

51job, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated human resource services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online recruitment services through its Websites comprising 51job.com, yingjiesheng.com, 51jingying.com, lagou.com, and 51mdd.com; and mobile applications that enable job seekers to access their accounts through mobile devices and utilize functions available on their Websites.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JOBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for 51job Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 51job and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.