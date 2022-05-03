BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Has $15.88 Million Stock Position in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) by 61.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 178,548 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 68,227 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. owned about 0.28% of Semtech worth $15,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Semtech by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Semtech during the third quarter valued at about $200,000. Cim Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Semtech during the third quarter valued at about $202,000. Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in Semtech during the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Prudent Man Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Semtech in the third quarter worth about $205,000. 96.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SMTC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on Semtech from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Semtech from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Semtech from $102.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Semtech from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Semtech from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.27.

In other Semtech news, SVP Christopher H. Chang sold 6,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total value of $490,461.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP John Michael Wilson sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.28, for a total transaction of $560,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,385 shares in the company, valued at $1,020,457.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 52,450 shares of company stock worth $3,604,692 over the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Semtech stock traded up $1.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.25. 7,664 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 441,903. Semtech Co. has a 52-week low of $57.97 and a 52-week high of $94.92. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.27. The company has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 32.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.54.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. Semtech had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 17.89%. The business had revenue of $190.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Semtech Co. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

