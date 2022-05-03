BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Has $18.63 Million Stock Holdings in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 359,572 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 34,400 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. owned 0.43% of Hexcel worth $18,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Hexcel by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 15,225 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Hexcel by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,346 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Hexcel during the 4th quarter worth about $424,000. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. lifted its position in Hexcel by 42.6% during the 4th quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. now owns 149,480 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,743,000 after buying an additional 44,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Hexcel by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 195,598 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $10,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HXL shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of Hexcel from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Hexcel from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Hexcel from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hexcel in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.78.

NYSE HXL traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $55.59. 11,693 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 665,945. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.31. Hexcel Co. has a one year low of $46.77 and a one year high of $64.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.65 and a beta of 1.25.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.04. Hexcel had a return on equity of 3.36% and a net margin of 3.41%. The business had revenue of $390.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. Hexcel’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Hexcel Co. will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. Hexcel’s payout ratio is presently 70.18%.

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

