BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Has $22.29 Million Stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 321.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,832 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 39,528 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in KLA were worth $22,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Argent Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of KLA by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 2,564 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of KLA by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 14,657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,304,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of KLA during the 4th quarter valued at about $429,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in KLA by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,022,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in KLA by 139.5% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 108,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,452,000 after purchasing an additional 62,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

In other KLA news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.06, for a total value of $503,475.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on KLA from $450.00 to $505.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on KLA from $400.00 to $375.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Bank of America boosted their target price on KLA from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on KLA from $470.00 to $545.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on KLA from $490.00 to $510.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, KLA has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $437.40.

Shares of KLAC traded up $5.90 on Tuesday, reaching $332.54. 44,385 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,335,816. The firm has a market cap of $50.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.63. KLA Co. has a 12 month low of $285.89 and a 12 month high of $457.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $342.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $377.80.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 78.72% and a net margin of 36.41%. KLA’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 20.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.39%.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

