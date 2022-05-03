BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Has $5.33 Million Position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. reduced its stake in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,288 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 216 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $5,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in ANSYS by 15.6% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 430,304 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $146,498,000 after purchasing an additional 58,094 shares in the last quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. grew its stake in ANSYS by 12.3% in the third quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. now owns 311,032 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $105,891,000 after acquiring an additional 34,100 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 188.2% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 40,170 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,113,000 after acquiring an additional 26,234 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ANSYS by 10.3% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,291 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,163,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 329,792 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $112,278,000 after purchasing an additional 13,764 shares in the last quarter. 89.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other ANSYS news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 3,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.84, for a total transaction of $1,082,396.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on ANSS shares. Mizuho started coverage on shares of ANSYS in a report on Monday, March 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $310.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut ANSYS from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $419.00 to $405.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup cut their price target on ANSYS from $335.00 to $308.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on ANSYS in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on ANSYS from $425.00 to $350.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $325.00.

NASDAQ:ANSS traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $279.82. The stock had a trading volume of 10,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 442,133. ANSYS, Inc. has a twelve month low of $258.00 and a twelve month high of $413.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market cap of $24.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.22, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $303.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $346.52.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.14. ANSYS had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 23.84%. The company had revenue of $661.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $645.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

