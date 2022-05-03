BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Makes New $1.46 Million Investment in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 39,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,463,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of FOX by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 9,205,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,691,000 after purchasing an additional 471,284 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of FOX by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,041,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,025,000 after purchasing an additional 567,184 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of FOX by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,003,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,745,000 after purchasing an additional 35,636 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its holdings in shares of FOX by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 3,343,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,363,000 after purchasing an additional 13,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FOX by 1,315.2% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,534,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425,760 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.94% of the company’s stock.

FOXA traded down $0.30 on Tuesday, reaching $36.27. The company had a trading volume of 262,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,439,651. The stock has a market cap of $20.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.97. Fox Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.16 and a fifty-two week high of $44.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.78 and its 200 day moving average is $39.58.

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOXA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.12. FOX had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 10.57%. The firm had revenue of $4.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fox Co. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. FOX’s payout ratio is 19.59%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FOXA. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on FOX from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on FOX in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Vertical Research upgraded FOX to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on FOX from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

