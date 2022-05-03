BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Purchases 5,180 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) by 67.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,909 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,180 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Twilio were worth $3,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Twilio in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Twilio by 81.4% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 107 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in Twilio in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Twilio by 631.6% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 139 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Twilio by 68.6% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TWLO shares. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Twilio from $350.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Twilio from $300.00 to $262.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Twilio from $285.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Twilio from $510.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Twilio from $350.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $328.71.

In other news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,380 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.05, for a total transaction of $672,789.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CRO Marc Boroditsky sold 2,562 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.04, for a total transaction of $509,940.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 15,798 shares of company stock worth $2,905,199 in the last 90 days. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TWLO stock traded down $5.94 on Tuesday, hitting $112.09. The company had a trading volume of 170,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,863,783. Twilio Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.13 and a 12-month high of $412.68. The company has a current ratio of 8.43, a quick ratio of 8.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $217.90. The stock has a market cap of $20.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.98 and a beta of 1.54.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.31). Twilio had a negative return on equity of 6.13% and a negative net margin of 33.43%. The company had revenue of $842.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $768.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.80) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post -3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

