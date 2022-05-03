BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Purchases 53,329 Shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) by 138.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,975 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,329 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. owned about 0.08% of PTC worth $11,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTC. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of PTC by 59.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 234,381 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,109,000 after acquiring an additional 87,171 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of PTC by 57.2% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of PTC by 87.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 38,364 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,596,000 after acquiring an additional 17,928 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of PTC by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 37,963 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in PTC by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,047 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. 86.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised PTC from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Mizuho upped their target price on PTC from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on PTC from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PTC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded PTC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PTC has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.11.

PTC stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $114.63. 43,332 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 846,359. The company has a market cap of $13.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $106.22 and its 200 day moving average is $114.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.29. PTC Inc. has a 12-month low of $96.55 and a 12-month high of $153.73.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.27. PTC had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 25.54%. The company had revenue of $505.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. PTC’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that PTC Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PTC Profile (Get Rating)

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx platform, which offers a set of capabilities that enable enterprises to digitally transform every aspect of their business with innovative solutions that are simple to create, easy to implement, scalable to meet future needs, and designed to enable customers to accelerate time to value; and Vuforia, which enables the visualization of digital information in a physical context and the creation of AR.

