BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Sells 11,503 Shares of ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. decreased its position in shares of ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) by 23.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,778 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 11,503 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $2,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 156.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,612,897 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $302,672,000 after acquiring an additional 4,032,943 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in ON Semiconductor by 33.5% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 12,364,971 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $565,944,000 after buying an additional 3,100,451 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 63.4% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,120,331 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $280,128,000 after buying an additional 2,375,248 shares in the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $141,818,000. Finally, Crake Asset Management LLP increased its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 72.6% in the 3rd quarter. Crake Asset Management LLP now owns 2,412,253 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $110,409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014,360 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.86% of the company’s stock.

Get ON Semiconductor alerts:

In related news, Director Paul Anthony Mascarenas sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $1,300,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.59, for a total transaction of $196,770.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,939,170 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ON. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on ON Semiconductor from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ON Semiconductor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.35.

ON traded up $0.86 on Tuesday, hitting $56.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 592,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,598,406. ON Semiconductor Corp has a 12 month low of $34.01 and a 12 month high of $71.25. The firm has a market cap of $24.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.37.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 31.73% and a net margin of 14.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. Equities analysts predict that ON Semiconductor Corp will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ON Semiconductor (Get Rating)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ON Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.