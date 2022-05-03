Boise Cascade (BCC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $6.95 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $4.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $1.78. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 58.53% and a net margin of 8.99%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Boise Cascade to post $15 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:BCC opened at $76.39 on Tuesday. Boise Cascade has a 1 year low of $46.51 and a 1 year high of $85.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 4.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.67%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BCC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boise Cascade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Boise Cascade in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson raised shares of Boise Cascade from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Boise Cascade from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Boise Cascade from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.80.

In other news, EVP Dean Michael Brown sold 4,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.40, for a total transaction of $373,145.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jill Twedt sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.85, for a total value of $311,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,215 shares of company stock worth $882,242. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 50.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,373 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 4,174 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade during the fourth quarter valued at $1,336,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 32,008 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,279,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 35,444 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,524,000 after buying an additional 5,611 shares during the last quarter. 91.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Boise Cascade

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine lumber products.

