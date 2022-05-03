Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bolt Biotherapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. It engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. The company’s principal product includes BDC-1001. Bolt Biotherapeutics Inc. is based in Redwood city, California. “

Get Bolt Biotherapeutics alerts:

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bolt Biotherapeutics has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $28.81.

Shares of BOLT opened at $1.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 8.87 and a current ratio of 8.87. Bolt Biotherapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.55 and a twelve month high of $25.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.25. The firm has a market cap of $58.45 million, a P/E ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 1.57.

Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.08. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bolt Biotherapeutics will post -2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BOLT. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Bolt Biotherapeutics during the first quarter worth $156,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Bolt Biotherapeutics during the second quarter worth $494,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Bolt Biotherapeutics during the third quarter worth $178,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Bolt Biotherapeutics during the third quarter worth $338,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Bolt Biotherapeutics by 181.1% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 19,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 12,475 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

About Bolt Biotherapeutics (Get Rating)

Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immuno-oncology agents to target tumor cells for elimination by the immune system. The company is developing BDC-1001, a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2), which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with HER2-expressing solid tumors, including HER2-low tumors; BDC-2034, a carcinoembryonic antigen program for colorectal, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and breast cancers; and BDC-3042, a Dectin-2 agonist antibody program developed to repolarize critical cells in the tumor microenvironment by targeting cell-surface receptors on macrophages.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bolt Biotherapeutics (BOLT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bolt Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bolt Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.