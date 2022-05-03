Bridge Oracle Hits 24 Hour Volume of $366,402.00 (BRG)

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 9.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 3rd. Over the last seven days, Bridge Oracle has traded down 38% against the US dollar. Bridge Oracle has a total market cap of $136.85 million and $366,402.00 worth of Bridge Oracle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bridge Oracle coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0171 or 0.00000045 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002651 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded up 200.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000770 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001589 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.83 or 0.00219601 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002052 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.66 or 0.00038872 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $161.69 or 0.00428699 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71,335.18 or 1.89130113 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Bridge Oracle Coin Profile

Bridge Oracle was first traded on August 22nd, 2020. Bridge Oracle’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,002,167,205 coins. Bridge Oracle’s official website is bridge.link . Bridge Oracle’s official Twitter account is @bridge_oracle and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Due to their nature,blockchain systems are not able to access real-world data. Bridge oracle system is a technology through which external data can be injected. Beside blockchain technology, oracle system is a vital requirement using which blockchain platforms acquire flexibility of handling all kind of applications and digital autonomous organizations by accessing external data. Availability of an oracle system on a blockchain network, make it to be externally-aware. In fact oracles are a kind of technology through which users are able to inject real-world data into their smart contracts. Bridge oracle has issued its dedicated tokens dubbed Bridge Token (BRG) in TRON blockchain. The purpose of this token is creating a more affordable payment method for clients to pay for Bridge oracle services with a significant discount in comparison to pay with TRX. “

Buying and Selling Bridge Oracle

