Brokerages Anticipate Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) to Announce $0.48 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) to announce $0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Halozyme Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.48 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.49. Halozyme Therapeutics reported earnings per share of $0.37 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Halozyme Therapeutics will report full year earnings of $2.14 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.06 to $2.19. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.07 to $3.23. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Halozyme Therapeutics.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $102.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.10 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 90.84% and a return on equity of 164.68%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HALO. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $43.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.83.

HALO traded up $0.17 on Tuesday, reaching $41.02. The company had a trading volume of 37,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 866,766. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.01 and a 200-day moving average of $37.20. The company has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 7.91, a quick ratio of 7.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00. Halozyme Therapeutics has a one year low of $31.36 and a one year high of $50.72.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Torray LLC lifted its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 5.5% during the first quarter. Torray LLC now owns 37,820 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after buying an additional 1,970 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 1.8% during the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,021 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 1.9% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 128,384 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,120,000 after buying an additional 2,451 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 17.7% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,791 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tran Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 3.1% in the first quarter. Tran Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,546,592 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $61,678,000 after purchasing an additional 47,016 shares in the last quarter. 92.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

