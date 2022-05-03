Brokerages Expect PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) to Announce $0.28 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT – Get Rating) to post $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for PennantPark Floating Rate Capital’s earnings. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital posted earnings per share of $0.26 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PennantPark Floating Rate Capital will report full year earnings of $1.18 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.17 to $1.18. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.14 to $1.18. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow PennantPark Floating Rate Capital.

Get PennantPark Floating Rate Capital alerts:

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The asset manager reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 50.76%. The business had revenue of $26.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, PennantPark Floating Rate Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.83.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,383,340 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,199,000 after purchasing an additional 16,652 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 593,836 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,584,000 after purchasing an additional 44,469 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 296,029 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,780,000 after purchasing an additional 24,493 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 239,168 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,059,000 after purchasing an additional 59,243 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 208,403 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,661,000 after purchasing an additional 23,170 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFLT stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.30. 2,497 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 287,142. The company has a market capitalization of $520.70 million, a P/E ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 1.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital has a fifty-two week low of $11.74 and a fifty-two week high of $14.38.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 18th were issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 14th. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.28%.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (PFLT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennantPark Floating Rate Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.