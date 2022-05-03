Brokerages Set Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) PT at $57.88

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $57.88.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PTGX. StockNews.com began coverage on Protagonist Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Protagonist Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their target price on Protagonist Therapeutics from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th.

Protagonist Therapeutics stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.60. The company had a trading volume of 23,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,585,675. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.74. The firm has a market cap of $466.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 2.60. Protagonist Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $8.63 and a 12-month high of $50.54.

Protagonist Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PTGX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 million. Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 40.29% and a negative net margin of 458.94%. Analysts anticipate that Protagonist Therapeutics will post -3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 444.4% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Protagonist Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Protagonist Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 43.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 400.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 6,406 shares in the last quarter.

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address hematology and blood disorders, and inflammatory and immunomodulatory diseases. It is developing rusfertide (PTG-300), an injectable hepcidin mimetic that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with polycythemia vera and hereditary hemochromatosis, as well as for the treatment of other blood disorders; PN-943, an oral, alpha-4-beta-7 integrin- specific antagonist peptide that is in Phase II clinical trials for treating inflammatory bowel disease (IBD); and PN-235, an orally delivered interleukin-23 receptor specific antagonist for the treatment of IBD and non-IBD indications.

