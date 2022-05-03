BTIG Research Lowers Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) Price Target to $80.00

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by BTIG Research from $89.00 to $80.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Stewart Information Services in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stewart Information Services from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th.

Shares of STC stock opened at $51.45 on Friday. Stewart Information Services has a 52-week low of $49.18 and a 52-week high of $81.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.54.

Stewart Information Services ( NYSE:STC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.73. Stewart Information Services had a return on equity of 25.40% and a net margin of 9.42%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Stewart Information Services will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Stewart Information Services’s payout ratio is 12.51%.

In other news, CEO Frederick H. Eppinger acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $52.00 per share, with a total value of $156,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,262 shares in the company, valued at $4,849,624. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director C Allen Bradley, Jr. acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $66.54 per share, with a total value of $66,540.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Stewart Information Services by 29.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 153,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,689,000 after acquiring an additional 34,853 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stewart Information Services during the third quarter worth approximately $200,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Stewart Information Services by 4.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,754 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $744,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Stewart Information Services by 1.9% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Stewart Information Services during the third quarter worth approximately $444,000. 92.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction related services. The company operates in two segments, Title, and Ancillary Services and Corporate. The Title segment is involved in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

