Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR) Hits New 12-Month Low at $5.35

Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ:BNR – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $5.35 and last traded at $5.38, with a volume of 3366 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.86.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Burning Rock Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

The company has a market cap of $562.48 million, a PE ratio of -4.57 and a beta of -0.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.13.

Burning Rock Biotech ( NASDAQ:BNR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter. Burning Rock Biotech had a negative net margin of 156.90% and a negative return on equity of 37.96%. The firm had revenue of $23.12 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.23) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Burning Rock Biotech Limited will post -0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Burning Rock Biotech by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,172,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,174,000 after acquiring an additional 153,203 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Burning Rock Biotech by 66.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 86,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 34,825 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Burning Rock Biotech by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 919,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,090,000 after purchasing an additional 157,922 shares during the period. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Burning Rock Biotech during the third quarter valued at about $524,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Burning Rock Biotech by 60.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 723,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,935,000 after purchasing an additional 273,043 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.05% of the company’s stock.

Burning Rock Biotech Company Profile (NASDAQ:BNR)

Burning Rock Biotech Limited primarily develops and provides cancer therapy selection tests in the People's Republic of China. The company primarily offers 12 next-generation sequencing-based cancer therapy selection tests applicable to a range of cancer types, including lung cancer, gastrointestinal cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, lymphomas, thyroid cancer, colorectal cancer, ovarian cancer, pancreatic cancer, and bladder cancer using tissue and liquid biopsy samples.

