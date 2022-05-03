Cable One (CABO) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Cable One (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 5th. Analysts expect Cable One to post earnings of $12.03 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Cable One (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $10.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.09 by ($1.55). The company had revenue of $432.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.99 million. Cable One had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 18.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $9.80 EPS. On average, analysts expect Cable One to post $51 EPS for the current fiscal year and $59 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of NYSE:CABO opened at $1,153.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a PE ratio of 24.67 and a beta of 0.74. Cable One has a twelve month low of $1,142.40 and a twelve month high of $2,136.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1,435.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,597.14.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on CABO. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Cable One from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $2,100.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cable One in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Cable One from $2,480.00 to $2,326.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Cable One from $2,000.00 to $1,800.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,041.86.
Cable One Company Profile (Get Rating)
Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive and electronic programming guide with parental controls.
