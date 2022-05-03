Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.46 EPS

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($2.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.65) by ($0.46), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 16.61% and a negative net margin of 10.74%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.06) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of Caesars Entertainment stock traded down $0.70 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $67.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,711,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,933,108. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. The company has a market cap of $14.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.04 and a beta of 2.80. Caesars Entertainment has a 1-year low of $62.28 and a 1-year high of $119.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.54.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Caesars Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $122.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.47.

In other news, Director Michael E. Pegram bought 13,000 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $68.89 per share, for a total transaction of $895,570.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Sandra Douglass Morgan sold 756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.28, for a total value of $59,935.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CZR. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after buying an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at about $325,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,134,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos comprising poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also provides staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

