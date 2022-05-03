CannTrust (OTCMKTS:CNTTF) vs. KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH) Head to Head Review

KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH – Get Rating) and CannTrust (OTCMKTS:CNTTF – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and risk.

Volatility and Risk

KemPharm has a beta of 3.12, suggesting that its stock price is 212% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CannTrust has a beta of 4.52, suggesting that its stock price is 352% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for KemPharm and CannTrust, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score KemPharm 0 0 1 0 3.00 CannTrust 0 0 0 0 N/A

KemPharm presently has a consensus price target of $11.00, suggesting a potential upside of 139.65%.

Profitability

This table compares KemPharm and CannTrust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KemPharm -29.86% 7.03% 6.67% CannTrust N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

32.4% of KemPharm shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of CannTrust shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of KemPharm shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares KemPharm and CannTrust’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KemPharm $28.65 million 5.51 -$8.56 million N/A N/A CannTrust $15.96 million 0.00 $7.39 million $0.07 N/A

CannTrust has lower revenue, but higher earnings than KemPharm.

Summary

KemPharm beats CannTrust on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About KemPharm (Get Rating)

KemPharm, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, discovers and develops various proprietary prodrugs to treat serious medical conditions in the United States. The company utilizes its Ligand Activated Therapy technology to generate improved prodrug versions of FDA-approved drugs, as well as to generate prodrug versions of existing compounds that may have applications for new disease indications. Its prodrug product candidate pipeline is focused on the high need areas of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, stimulant use disorder, and CNS rare diseases, including idiopathic hypersomnia (IH). The company's lead product candidate KP1077 which is under Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of IH and narcolepsy, is based on its prodrug of d-methylphenidate, known as serdexmethylphnidate. It is also developing KP879, a prodrug product candidate for the treatment of stimulant use disorder and is under Phase I clinical trial. In addition, the company has received FDA approval for AZSTARYS, a new once-daily treatment for attention deficit hyperactivity disorder in patents age six years and older, and for APADAZ, an immediate-release combination product containing benzhydrocodone, a prodrug of hydrocodone, and acetaminophen. KemPharm, Inc. has collaboration and license agreement, with KVK-Tech, Inc. and Commave Therapeutics SA. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Celebration, Florida.

About CannTrust (Get Rating)

CannTrust Holdings Inc. produces and distributes pharmaceutical grade medical cannabis products in Canada. It sells dried cannabis and oil extractions to the client based on the medication document provided by health care practitioner. The company has a partnership with Gold Coast University Hospital. CannTrust Holdings Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Vaughan, Canada.

