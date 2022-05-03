Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Shares Acquired by Heritage Trust Co

Heritage Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $2,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 1,383.3% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on COF shares. Piper Sandler cut Capital One Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $164.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $205.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $163.00 to $157.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.70.

NYSE:COF traded up $2.80 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $129.44. 18,065 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,626,227. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $53.28 billion, a PE ratio of 4.98, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.44. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $119.88 and a 12 month high of $177.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $134.97 and a 200 day moving average of $146.20.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.44 by $0.18. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 34.71% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The business had revenue of $8.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.03 earnings per share. Capital One Financial’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 20.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.44%.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

