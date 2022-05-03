Cardiovascular Systems (CSII) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.28) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical device company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $59.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.66 million. Cardiovascular Systems had a negative return on equity of 10.85% and a negative net margin of 11.47%. The business’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Cardiovascular Systems to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ CSII opened at $19.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $809.96 million, a PE ratio of -26.97 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 5.17 and a current ratio of 5.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.02. Cardiovascular Systems has a fifty-two week low of $15.22 and a fifty-two week high of $44.57.

In related news, Director Martha Goldberg Aronson purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.43 per share, with a total value of $46,075.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Jeffrey S. Points purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.20 per share, for a total transaction of $36,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 6,567 shares of company stock worth $121,319. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Cardiovascular Systems by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,007,264 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $131,597,000 after purchasing an additional 309,673 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Cardiovascular Systems by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,747,278 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $32,814,000 after acquiring an additional 195,818 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Cardiovascular Systems by 349.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 594,695 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $11,168,000 after acquiring an additional 462,514 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cardiovascular Systems by 890.1% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 588,599 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $11,054,000 after acquiring an additional 529,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Cardiovascular Systems by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 352,949 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $11,588,000 after acquiring an additional 3,521 shares in the last quarter. 91.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on CSII. StockNews.com began coverage on Cardiovascular Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America began coverage on Cardiovascular Systems in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cardiovascular Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Cardiovascular Systems from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes solutions to treat peripheral and coronary artery diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers peripheral artery disease products, which are catheter-based platforms to treat various plaque types in above and below the knee, including calcified plaque, as well as address various limitations related with surgical, catheter, and pharmacological treatment alternatives; and peripheral support products.

