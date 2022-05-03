Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) Price Target Raised to $315.00 at Oppenheimer

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Oppenheimer from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Carlisle Companies in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a neutral rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital raised their target price on Carlisle Companies from $285.00 to $305.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $260.00 to $290.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $300.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Carlisle Companies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $283.29.

Shares of CSL stock opened at $259.51 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $242.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $236.53. The company has a market cap of $13.51 billion, a PE ratio of 24.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.10. Carlisle Companies has a fifty-two week low of $178.73 and a fifty-two week high of $271.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Carlisle Companies ( NYSE:CSL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The conglomerate reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 25.87% and a net margin of 10.49%. The company’s revenue was up 39.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Carlisle Companies will post 14.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is presently 20.36%.

In other Carlisle Companies news, insider John E. Berlin sold 6,192 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.94, for a total transaction of $1,467,132.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Douglas Charles Taylor sold 13,070 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.73, for a total value of $3,080,991.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 50.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 119,684 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $22,905,000 after acquiring an additional 40,139 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 7.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,140 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,010,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 19,259 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,828,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $358,000. Finally, Bbva USA increased its stake in Carlisle Companies by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bbva USA now owns 1,447 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. 89.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

