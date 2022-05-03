Casino, Guichard-Perrachon S.A. (OTCMKTS:CGUSY) Short Interest Up 30.6% in April

Casino, Guichard-Perrachon S.A. (OTCMKTS:CGUSY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a growth of 30.6% from the March 31st total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.7 days.

Several research firms have commented on CGUSY. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Casino, Guichard-Perrachon from €18.00 ($18.95) to €15.00 ($15.79) in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Casino, Guichard-Perrachon from €25.00 ($26.32) to €20.50 ($21.58) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th.

Shares of Casino, Guichard-Perrachon stock opened at $3.31 on Tuesday. Casino, Guichard-Perrachon has a one year low of $3.31 and a one year high of $7.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.47.

Casino, Guichard-Perrachon SA operates as a food retailer in France and internationally. The company operates hypermarkets, supermarkets, shopping centers, and e-commerce sites, as well as convenience, discount, and cash and carry stores. It also offers private label products. In addition, the company is involved in banking, digital marketing and advertising, service station, restaurant, franchise, real estate asset management, property development and trading, rental, banking, and energy-related activities.

