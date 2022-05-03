Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Purchased by AXS Investments LLC

AXS Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 1,150.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,816 shares during the quarter. Caterpillar accounts for 1.2% of AXS Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. AXS Investments LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $5,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CAT. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 67.9% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 3,042.9% during the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. 67.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

NYSE:CAT traded up $2.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $214.47. The company had a trading volume of 50,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,226,779. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.44. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $179.67 and a fifty-two week high of $246.69. The firm has a market cap of $114.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $214.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $208.79.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.28. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 35.10%. The firm had revenue of $13.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.87 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 25th will be paid a $1.11 dividend. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 22nd. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is presently 37.22%.

In related news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 40,356 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $8,878,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David Maclennan acquired 480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $199.50 per share, for a total transaction of $95,760.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,850 shares of company stock worth $11,087,916 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CAT. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Caterpillar from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Citigroup boosted their price target on Caterpillar from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $241.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.44.

Caterpillar Profile (Get Rating)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.