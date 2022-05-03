Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE – Get Rating) (TSE:CVE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cenovus Energy from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Cenovus Energy from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$28.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cenovus Energy presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.27.

Get Cenovus Energy alerts:

CVE stock opened at $18.44 on Friday. Cenovus Energy has a 1-year low of $7.20 and a 1-year high of $19.65. The firm has a market cap of $36.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 2.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.56 and its 200-day moving average is $14.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Cenovus Energy ( NYSE:CVE Get Rating ) (TSE:CVE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $16.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.99 billion. Cenovus Energy had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 3.56%. Cenovus Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.35) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cenovus Energy will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.084 per share. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This is an increase from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.47%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in Cenovus Energy by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 115,735 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the period. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. raised its stake in Cenovus Energy by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 678,811 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,857,000 after buying an additional 13,024 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Cenovus Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $203,000. AGF Investments Inc. raised its stake in Cenovus Energy by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 200,528 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,459,000 after buying an additional 26,684 shares during the period. Finally, Moore Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Cenovus Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $5,320,000. 48.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States, and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, U.S. Manufacturing, and Retail segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cenovus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenovus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.