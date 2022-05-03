Ceres Trading Down 15.5% Over Last Week (CERES)

Ceres (CERES) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 3rd. Over the last seven days, Ceres has traded down 15.5% against the dollar. One Ceres coin can currently be bought for $50.94 or 0.00134178 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ceres has a market cap of $280,768.34 and $1,469.00 worth of Ceres was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002634 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001616 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded up 200.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000770 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.22 or 0.00219210 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002052 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.94 or 0.00039364 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $163.32 or 0.00430212 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70,582.82 or 1.85925956 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Ceres

Ceres’ total supply is 24,938 coins and its circulating supply is 5,512 coins. Ceres’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Ceres

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ceres directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ceres should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ceres using one of the exchanges listed above.

