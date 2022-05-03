CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) Stake Lessened by BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lessened its stake in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Get Rating) (TSE:GIB.A) by 64.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,732 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 71,617 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in CGI were worth $4,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CGI in the third quarter worth $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in CGI by 272.2% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 629 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new position in CGI in the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CGI in the third quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in CGI in the first quarter worth $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.18% of the company’s stock.

GIB stock traded up $2.00 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $81.81. The company had a trading volume of 15,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,125. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $80.97 and a 200 day moving average of $84.55. CGI Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.25 and a fifty-two week high of $93.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

CGI ( NYSE:GIB Get Rating ) (TSE:GIB.A) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. CGI had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 20.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that CGI Inc. will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on GIB. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of CGI from C$130.00 to C$120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CGI in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of CGI from C$131.00 to C$132.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Societe Generale raised shares of CGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CGI currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.70.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

