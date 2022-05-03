Charter Oak Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 104,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,212 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of Charter Oak Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VWO. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 1,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2,086.0% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 1,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,872,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,538,172. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.49. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $41.97 and a 52-week high of $55.16.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

