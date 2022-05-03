Charter Oak Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 723 shares during the quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 104.7% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of USMV traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $73.47. 3,133,976 shares of the company traded hands. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $76.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.83. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 12 month low of $47.44 and a 12 month high of $55.45.

