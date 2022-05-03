Charter Oak Capital Management LLC Sells 1,450 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,450 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Charter Oak Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $5,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SHY. Camden National Bank lifted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 60,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,175,000 after buying an additional 5,132 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 815,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,296,000 after buying an additional 224,152 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,758,000. Latitude Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $3,773,000. Finally, Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $6,686,000.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $82.81. 7,556,831 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,486,487. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $82.76 and a fifty-two week high of $86.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $83.56 and its 200-day moving average is $84.74.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.044 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 2nd. This is an increase from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%.

