Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation is a residential real estate finance company that acquires, invests in and manages residential mortgage assets in the United States. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation is based in United States. “

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of CHMI stock opened at $6.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $119.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.15 and a beta of 1.15. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a 1-year low of $6.37 and a 1-year high of $10.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.14.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 51.61%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s payout ratio is currently 830.77%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHMI. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. SkyOak Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in the first quarter worth $167,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 173.7% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 25,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 16,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment during the fourth quarter worth $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.04% of the company’s stock.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation, a residential real estate finance company, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage assets in the United States. The company operates through Investments in RMBS (residential mortgage-backed securities), Investments in Servicing Related Assets, and All Other segments.

