Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by WASHINGTON TRUST Co

WASHINGTON TRUST Co cut its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 32.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,383 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,991 shares during the quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 63.5% in the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its holdings in Chevron by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 352 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

In other Chevron news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 125,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.59, for a total value of $17,240,027.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $4,340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 378,733 shares of company stock valued at $51,995,290. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

CVX traded up $2.74 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $162.49. 8,822,593 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,854,977. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $92.86 and a 1 year high of $174.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $162.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.78. The firm has a market cap of $319.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.09. Chevron had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 14.94%. The firm had revenue of $54.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 69.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 16.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 53.38%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CVX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $169.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Chevron from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Chevron from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.09.

Chevron Company Profile (Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.