China Power International Development Limited (OTCMKTS:CPWIF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

China Power International Development Limited (OTCMKTS:CPWIF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,720,700 shares, an increase of 34.5% from the March 31st total of 4,998,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS:CPWIF opened at 0.50 on Tuesday. China Power International Development has a 52 week low of 0.50 and a 52 week high of 0.52.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of China Power International Development in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

China Power International Development Limited, an investment holding company, develops, constructs, owns, operates, and manages power plants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Coal-Fired Electricity, Hydropower Electricity, and Photovoltaic Power Electricity segments.

