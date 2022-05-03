Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. owns and operates full-service restaurants serving a distinct menu of authentic Mexican food. The Company offers menu which includes appetizers, soups and salads, tacos, burritos, enchiladas, fajitas and combination platters. It operates chains throughout Texas, Alabama, Indiana, Kentucky, and Tennessee. Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Austin, Texas. “

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Benchmark upgraded Chuy’s from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Chuy’s from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Chuy’s in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $36.17.

NASDAQ:CHUY opened at $25.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $483.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.01 and a beta of 1.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.08. Chuy’s has a 1-year low of $22.60 and a 1-year high of $49.99.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.10. Chuy’s had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 14.62%. The firm had revenue of $98.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chuy’s will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHUY. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its holdings in Chuy’s by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,040,876 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,351,000 after buying an additional 247,435 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Chuy’s by 90.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 240,857 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,592,000 after buying an additional 114,468 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Chuy’s by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,164,764 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $95,322,000 after buying an additional 70,562 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Chuy’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,720,000. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Chuy’s by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 230,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,252,000 after buying an additional 55,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.56% of the company’s stock.

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in the United States. As of December 26, 2021, it operated 96 restaurants in 17 states, including the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

