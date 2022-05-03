Citigroup Boosts Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) Price Target to $10.00

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN – Get Rating) had its target price raised by analysts at Citigroup from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target points to a potential upside of 8.46% from the stock’s previous close.

BVN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $7.00 to $11.10 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th.

Shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. stock opened at $9.22 on Tuesday. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a 12 month low of $6.11 and a 12 month high of $12.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.22.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. ( NYSE:BVN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The mining company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30. The firm had revenue of $253.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.38 million. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 37.69%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.23) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Compass Group LLC bought a new stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. during the 4th quarter worth $76,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in the 3rd quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 16,109 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,789 shares during the period. 51.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Company Profile

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA. engages in the exploration, mining development, processing, and trading of precious and base metals. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals. It operates operating mining units, including Tambomayo located in the Caylloma province, Orcopampa Unit located in the province of Castilla, Uchucchacua located in province of Oyón, Julcani located in province of Angaraes, Peru, as well as San Gabrie located in the province of General Sánchez Cerro, in the Moquegua region.

