City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “City Office REIT, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It focuses on acquiring, owning, and operating office properties in the United States. The Company invests in properties located in metropolitan areas in the Southern and Western United States. City Office REIT, Inc. is based in Vancouver, Canada. “

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on City Office REIT from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on City Office REIT in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, City Office REIT has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.17.

CIO traded up $0.36 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.88. 316,070 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 295,691. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.83. The firm has a market cap of $648.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.59. City Office REIT has a 1 year low of $10.48 and a 1 year high of $21.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.68.

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $9.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $9.46. City Office REIT had a return on equity of 108.72% and a net margin of 295.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that City Office REIT will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CIO. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of City Office REIT by 4,604.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,916,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875,559 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in shares of City Office REIT in the 4th quarter worth $13,199,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of City Office REIT by 66.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 500,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,880,000 after purchasing an additional 199,688 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of City Office REIT by 1,745.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 206,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,689,000 after purchasing an additional 195,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of City Office REIT in the 4th quarter worth $2,980,000. 76.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

City Office REIT, Inc (NYSE: CIO) invests in high-quality office properties in 18-hour cities with strong economic fundamentals, primarily in the Southern and Western United States. At September 30, 2020, CIO owned office complexes comprising 5.8 million square feet of net rentable area (NRA).

