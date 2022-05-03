CMS Energy Co. (CMS) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 5th

CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 22nd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be given a dividend of 0.46 per share by the utilities provider on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th.

CMS Energy has raised its dividend by an average of 6.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 17 consecutive years. CMS Energy has a payout ratio of 58.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect CMS Energy to earn $3.13 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 58.8%.

Shares of CMS stock opened at $67.80 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $68.60 and a 200 day moving average of $64.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.89. CMS Energy has a 1-year low of $57.92 and a 1-year high of $73.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.67 billion, a PE ratio of 14.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.26.

CMS Energy ( NYSE:CMS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.47. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 18.29% and a return on equity of 12.29%. The business’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that CMS Energy will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

CMS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Argus raised their target price on CMS Energy from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Barclays downgraded CMS Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $70.00 to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.33.

In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hendrian sold 6,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.09, for a total transaction of $430,972.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CMS. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of CMS Energy by 278.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,376,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $81,296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011,975 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 632,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,136,000 after purchasing an additional 26,134 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 101,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,585,000 after purchasing an additional 6,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

