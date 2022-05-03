CommerceBlock Hits 24 Hour Volume of $3,043.00 (CBT)

CommerceBlock (CBT) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 3rd. Over the last week, CommerceBlock has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. CommerceBlock has a total market capitalization of $2.67 million and $3,043.00 worth of CommerceBlock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CommerceBlock coin can currently be bought for about $0.0153 or 0.00000064 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get CommerceBlock alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,348.47 or 1.00033396 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002636 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002861 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.29 or 0.00029765 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

CommerceBlock Coin Profile

CommerceBlock is a coin. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2017. CommerceBlock’s total supply is 174,866,686 coins. The official message board for CommerceBlock is blog.commerceblock.com . CommerceBlock’s official website is www.commerceblock.com . CommerceBlock’s official Twitter account is @commerceblock . The Reddit community for CommerceBlock is /r/CommerceBlock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “CommerceBlock token was an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain that powered the CommerceBlock platform. The platform will provide a combination of trust minimal trade, decentralised contract execution and on-chain derivatives allowing anyone to build and use financial products and services historically reserved for commercial banking customers. On September 2020, CommerceBlock announced the decision to migrate its CommerceBlock Token (CBT) from an ERC20 to an ERC1404 security token. This will result in the current CBT tokens exchanged for a new security token which will represent shares in CommerceBlock Holding Limited (CBH), a UK incorporated company which owns 100% of CommerceBlock Limited. CommerceBlock has retained Crowd For Angels(UK) Limited, an FCA regulated crowdfunding platform to facilitate the token swap, who has partnered alongside CommerceBlock on many projects, will be managing the token swap. “

Buying and Selling CommerceBlock

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CommerceBlock directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CommerceBlock should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CommerceBlock using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CommerceBlock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CommerceBlock and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.