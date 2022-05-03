Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Commercial Vehicle Group supplies interior systems, vision safety solutions and other cab-related products for the global commercial vehicle market, including the heavy-duty (Class 8) truck market, the construction market and other specialized transportation markets. The company’s products include suspension seat systems, interior trim systems, such as instrument and door panels, headliners, cabinetry and floor systems, mirrors, wiper systems, controls and switches specifically designed for applications in commercial vehicle cabs. “

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Commercial Vehicle Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

NASDAQ CVGI traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.21. 150,830 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 159,249. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $237.54 million, a PE ratio of 9.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 3.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.27. Commercial Vehicle Group has a 52 week low of $6.64 and a 52 week high of $13.61.

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $228.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.05 million. Commercial Vehicle Group had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 27.54%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Commercial Vehicle Group will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CVGI. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Commercial Vehicle Group by 72.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,401 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Commercial Vehicle Group in the 1st quarter worth $67,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Commercial Vehicle Group by 506.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 6,762 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Commercial Vehicle Group in the 3rd quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Commercial Vehicle Group by 376.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 6,735 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.49% of the company’s stock.

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, produces, and sells components and assemblies in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific regions. It operates in four segments: Vehicle Solutions, Warehouse Automation, Electrical Systems, and Aftermarket & Accessories.

