Compass Diversified (CODI) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 5th. Analysts expect Compass Diversified to post earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $536.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $508.83 million. Compass Diversified had a return on equity of 19.43% and a net margin of 5.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. On average, analysts expect Compass Diversified to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Compass Diversified alerts:

Shares of CODI opened at $21.55 on Tuesday. Compass Diversified has a one year low of $21.33 and a one year high of $33.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.36 and its 200-day moving average is $26.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 3.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.79.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 21st were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.64%. Compass Diversified’s dividend payout ratio is presently 192.31%.

In related news, insider Patrick A. Maciariello acquired 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.29 per share, for a total transaction of $139,740.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Compass Diversified by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 757,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,311,000 after purchasing an additional 83,084 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Compass Diversified by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 484,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,813,000 after acquiring an additional 96,834 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Compass Diversified by 221.5% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 45,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 31,678 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Compass Diversified by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 43,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 6,615 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Compass Diversified by 218,650.0% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 17,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 17,492 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Compass Diversified in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley started coverage on Compass Diversified in a research report on Friday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Compass Diversified from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Compass Diversified from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Compass Diversified Company Profile (Get Rating)

Compass Diversified is a private equity firm specializing in add on acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, late stage and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, safety & security, electronic components, food, foodservice.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Diversified Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Diversified and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.