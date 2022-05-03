Condor Capital Management Buys Shares of 5,419 iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Condor Capital Management bought a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $827,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 99.0% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 63.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IBB traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $118.93. 72,531 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,679,048. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $126.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.27. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a twelve month low of $115.35 and a twelve month high of $177.37.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.118 per share. This is a boost from iShares Biotechnology ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

