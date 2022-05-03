Condor Capital Management Cuts Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Condor Capital Management lessened its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $1,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 217.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 436.4% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 518.5% in the 4th quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock traded up $2.52 on Tuesday, reaching $253.24. The company had a trading volume of 205,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,761,465. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $262.57. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1 year low of $245.29 and a 1 year high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

