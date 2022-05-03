Condor Capital Management Decreases Stock Holdings in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Condor Capital Management trimmed its stake in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) by 42.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,727 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 84,154 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,161,000 after purchasing an additional 20,214 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 2,493.6% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,853 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743 shares during the last quarter. Barings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qorvo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $441,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Qorvo by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 72,725 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,373,000 after buying an additional 13,964 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in Qorvo by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 17,766 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,778,000 after buying an additional 2,704 shares during the period. 85.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Paul J. Fego sold 861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.78, for a total transaction of $113,462.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on QRVO. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Qorvo from $225.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Qorvo from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of Qorvo from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Qorvo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Qorvo from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.38.

Qorvo stock traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $120.30. 43,306 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,062,260. The company has a market cap of $13.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $123.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Qorvo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.31 and a 12-month high of $201.46.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Qorvo had a net margin of 24.60% and a return on equity of 27.27%. Qorvo’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.95 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Qorvo, Inc. will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters, multiplexers and other components, radio frequency (RF) power management integrated circuits, antenna tuners, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and ultra-wideband (UWB) system solutions.

