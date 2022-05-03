Condor Capital Management Has $1.35 Million Stake in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Condor Capital Management raised its holdings in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,297 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $1,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 3.0% in the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC increased its position in Littelfuse by 1.5% during the third quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 2,347 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Littelfuse by 18.6% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 274 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its position in Littelfuse by 2.3% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,987 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc increased its position in Littelfuse by 0.5% during the third quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 8,628 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,358,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 95.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Littelfuse alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on LFUS. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Littelfuse in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Littelfuse from $325.00 to $307.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Littelfuse presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $314.50.

In other Littelfuse news, Director William P. Noglows sold 832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.31, for a total value of $213,249.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of LFUS stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $236.30. 953 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 94,646. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $243.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $277.02. The stock has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of 20.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.20. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 12 month low of $223.31 and a 12 month high of $334.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.24. Littelfuse had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 18.48%. The business had revenue of $553.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.23 earnings per share. Littelfuse’s quarterly revenue was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 13.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Littelfuse Profile (Get Rating)

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LFUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Littelfuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Littelfuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.