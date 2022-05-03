Condor Capital Management Has $426,000 Stock Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Condor Capital Management lessened its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 84.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,647 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 8,949 shares during the quarter. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in FedEx were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FDX. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Activest Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 65.9% during the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 151 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 152 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. 79.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FedEx alerts:

In related news, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 3,720 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.42, for a total transaction of $767,882.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,889,880. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FDX traded up $2.80 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $199.81. 75,866 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,132,990. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $51.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.32. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $192.82 and a one year high of $319.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $214.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $233.76.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $4.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.64 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $23.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.33 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 5.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.47 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 20.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.75%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FDX shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on FedEx from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. KeyCorp cut their target price on FedEx from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Stephens cut their target price on FedEx from $345.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Berenberg Bank set a $330.00 target price on FedEx in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $333.00 target price on FedEx in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $299.55.

About FedEx (Get Rating)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.