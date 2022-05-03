Condor Capital Management Invests $212,000 in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Condor Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 943 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Amgen in the 3rd quarter worth $239,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Amgen by 0.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,040,932 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,447,476,000 after acquiring an additional 80,922 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Amgen by 12.5% in the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 3,085 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Amgen by 21.8% in the third quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 1,716 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Amgen by 12.1% in the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,566 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $758,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. 79.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AMGN shares. Bank of America cut shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $285.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Amgen from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $263.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $238.00 to $237.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $237.50.

Shares of AMGN traded up $1.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $232.17. 145,553 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,863,731. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $239.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $225.70. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $198.64 and a 1 year high of $258.81. The stock has a market cap of $124.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.58.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.10 by $0.15. Amgen had a net margin of 21.75% and a return on equity of 165.95%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 17.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.38%.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

