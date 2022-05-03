Condor Capital Management Sells 13,417 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Condor Capital Management cut its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 59.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,242 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 13,417 shares during the quarter. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of XOM. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 41,652 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,450,000 after buying an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 12,384 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. New World Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 10,222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 5.2% during the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,712 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Finally, AIA Group Ltd increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 43.8% during the third quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 16,292 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $958,000 after buying an additional 4,962 shares during the last quarter. 54.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on XOM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $91.00 target price on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Argus upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $75.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $77.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.62.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock traded up $1.76 on Tuesday, reaching $88.17. 1,562,625 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,348,358. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $83.24 and its 200-day moving average is $73.07. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $52.10 and a one year high of $91.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $373.28 billion, a PE ratio of 14.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.06.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($0.16). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 8.14%. The firm had revenue of $90.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 53.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.37%.

Exxon Mobil declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to buy up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, VP Stephen A. Littleton sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.29, for a total value of $812,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 1,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total transaction of $120,075,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

