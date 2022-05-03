Connectus Wealth LLC Acquires New Holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Connectus Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 53,409 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,355,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Devon Energy in the third quarter worth about $190,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Devon Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $210,000. Conning Inc. purchased a new position in Devon Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $212,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Devon Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $397,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in Devon Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

In other Devon Energy news, COO Clay M. Gaspar sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.75, for a total value of $1,912,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 765,202 shares in the company, valued at $48,781,627.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann G. Fox sold 9,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.67, for a total value of $529,614.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 164,251 shares of company stock valued at $9,827,922 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Devon Energy from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Devon Energy from $53.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Devon Energy from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Devon Energy from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Devon Energy from $51.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.68.

Shares of DVN traded up $5.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $63.90. 929,328 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,679,381. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Devon Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $23.02 and a 1-year high of $65.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.20 billion, a PE ratio of 14.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.29 and a 200-day moving average of $50.47.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.13. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 26.76% and a net margin of 23.60%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 11th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.26%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.92%.

About Devon Energy (Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.