Connectus Wealth LLC Buys Shares of 43,878 Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Connectus Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 43,878 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $1,880,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. TCW Group Inc. lifted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 224,894 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $9,635,000 after buying an additional 56,800 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $335,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 28.1% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 94,374 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $4,854,000 after purchasing an additional 20,674 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 774,212 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $33,167,000 after purchasing an additional 4,913 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 259,276 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $11,108,000 after purchasing an additional 24,966 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on LUV shares. Susquehanna lowered Southwest Airlines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Evercore ISI raised Southwest Airlines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $48.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday. Argus dropped their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $58.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Southwest Airlines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.88.

NYSE:LUV traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $47.41. 272,180 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,719,273. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.88. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 52 week low of $36.75 and a 52 week high of $63.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.50, a P/E/G ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 0.92.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The airline reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.02). Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 4.39% and a net margin of 3.17%. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.72) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 128.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

